IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • NBC News visits children’s literacy program in Mississippi with Jennifer Garner

    03:40

  • College student shot in Burlington, Vermont speaks out

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Increase in pediatric pneumonia in Ohio as CDC reports uptick in respiratory viruses nationwide

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Sandra Day O’Connor, first female Supreme Court justice, dies at 93

    02:32

  • Fighting resumes in Gaza after cease-fire ends

    03:09

  • Son of hostage still in Gaza speaks out as fighting resumes

    01:49

  • George Santos expelled from Congress after House vote

    03:27

  • Henry Kissinger, consequential diplomat and former secretary of state, dies at 100

    02:28

  • Electric road in Detroit can wirelessly charge EVs as they drive

    01:37

  • 19 deaths involving alleged carbon monoxide poisoning at Airbnbs since 2013: NBC News investigation

    02:49

  • Murder of Hollywood social activist Michael Latt was targeted, authorities say

    01:45

  • Elon Musk speaks out amid backlash over X post

    01:49

  • House Republicans set to decide fate of Rep. George Santos tomorrow

    01:45

  • Mothers of college students shot in Vermont speak out about incident

    02:01

  • Cease-fire in Gaza will extend at least through tomorrow, Israeli military says

    03:39

  • Deadly U.S. Air Force Osprey crash off of Japan’s southern coast

    02:01

  • Federal regulators propose new standards for infant loungers after deaths

    01:58

  • Gas prices are down as U.S. oil production is back up to record levels

    02:16

  • Dramatic rescues on the Rio Grande, amid shift in migration trends

    01:55

  • American among 12 additional hostages released as cease-fire continues

    04:18

Nightly News

Increase in pediatric pneumonia in Ohio as CDC reports uptick in respiratory viruses nationwide

02:00

The CDC is reporting a national uptick in respiratory viruses. In Warren County, Ohio, there is an increase in pediatric pneumonia, 148 cases since August. NBC News’ Anne Thompson has more details.Dec. 2, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • NBC News visits children’s literacy program in Mississippi with Jennifer Garner

    03:40

  • College student shot in Burlington, Vermont speaks out

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Increase in pediatric pneumonia in Ohio as CDC reports uptick in respiratory viruses nationwide

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Sandra Day O’Connor, first female Supreme Court justice, dies at 93

    02:32

  • Fighting resumes in Gaza after cease-fire ends

    03:09

  • Son of hostage still in Gaza speaks out as fighting resumes

    01:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All