Incredible video shows miracle survivor walking out of fiery crash

 

17-year-old Paton Boaz was rescued with a baseball bat after landing gear trouble and a fuel emergency led to the plane crashing on Sunday. His step-mother and father died.

U.S. News

Walgreens pharmacist refuses to give Arizona woman drug to end pregnancy

DNA evidence leads to DJ's arrest in 1992 killing of Lancaster teacher

Fallon on Trump tweet: 'Shouldn't he have more important things to do?'

Michael Cohen's lawyers seek to withhold 12,000 files from prosecutors

Community on justice for Antwon Rose: ‘We demand results’
Community on justice for Antwon Rose: ‘We demand results’

World News

With China saying no to plastic waste, the world needs a new plan

El Al faces boycott after moving women from ultra-Orthodox Jewish men

Britain's Prince William starts Israel visit by honoring Holocaust victims

Harley-Davidson to move some production overseas to offset tariffs

Mexico detains town's entire police force days after mayoral candidate's killing

Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Modified polio vaccine helps fight deadly brain tumors

With China saying no to plastic waste, the world needs a new plan

Hundreds gather to celebrate life of Antwon Rose II

