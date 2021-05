In India, there were more than 400,000 new cases of Covid-19 in just 24 hours and on Sunday a record 3,700 lives were lost. Those who die at home or in the street are not included in the official count. The U.S. has sent $100M worth of supplies including oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators; Russia has sent 150,000 doses of vaccine. For a country of 1.4 billion, there’s still a long way to go.