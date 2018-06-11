Feedback
Industry experts condemn Trump plan to bolster faltering power plants

 

A Trump administration proposal to keep older coal and nuclear plants open by forcing the power industry to buy from them for the next two years has a group of industry experts saying it undermines the free market and raises consumer costs.

