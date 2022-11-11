IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Control of Congress still in limbo as battleground states count votes

    02:10

  • ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ stars discuss the role of women in the sequel

    01:30

  • Challenger piece discovered near Bermuda Triangle

    01:44

  • Mindfulness as an anxiety treatment could be as effective as antidepressant, study shows

    01:45

  • Florida hit by Category 1 Hurricane Nicole

    03:47

  • U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by ‘triple-demic’

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Inflation eases slightly, markets soaring

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Washington Commanders, NFL sued by D.C. attorney general over alleged misconduct cover-up

    01:46

  • Troops to Teachers: Military members bringing life lessons to students

    01:29

  • Midterm elections result in victories for abortion rights supporters

    01:45

  • Florida bracing for Nicole’s impact ahead of landfall

    02:41

  • Meta lays off 11,000 employees, Zuckerberg announces

    01:36

  • DeSantis becomes top GOP rival to Trump after landslide victory

    01:44

  • Key takeaways from 2022 midterm elections

    01:43

  • Key battleground results, control of House still in question

    01:54

  • Midterm elections did not result in red wave despite predictions

    03:05

  • 36 critical governor’s seats up for election

    01:52

  • Democrats, Republicans battling for key Senate seats

    01:52

  • NBC News projects Republican Gov. Mike DeWine wins re-election in Ohio

    03:01

  • Winning Powerball ticket sold for record jackpot

    01:29

Nightly News

Inflation eases slightly, markets soaring

02:03

Early signs show that sky-high inflation may finally have peaked, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda reports on the markets’ reaction and what this could mean for consumers ahead of the holidays.Nov. 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Control of Congress still in limbo as battleground states count votes

    02:10

  • ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ stars discuss the role of women in the sequel

    01:30

  • Challenger piece discovered near Bermuda Triangle

    01:44

  • Mindfulness as an anxiety treatment could be as effective as antidepressant, study shows

    01:45

  • Florida hit by Category 1 Hurricane Nicole

    03:47

  • U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by ‘triple-demic’

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All