Inflation hits 40-year high, accelerating 7.9 percent in February compared to last year
01:54
Prices are up across the board, including on groceries, rent and gas prices. President Biden said he’s “fighting to bring down” prices, blaming inflation in part on “Putin’s price hike.” Prices surged last month, and inflation has been soaring since last May.March 11, 2022
