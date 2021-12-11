Inflation hits a nearly 40-year high, impacting families and businesses across the nation
Inflation is surging to its fastest pace in nearly 40 years and is up 6.8 percent from a year ago. The spike in prices is affecting businesses and families and is getting worse with the holidays with some Americans even opting out of gift giving this year as they simply cannot afford them.Dec. 11, 2021
