Inflation is changing the ways some Americans spend, potentially causing more anxiety

- Now Playing
Inflation is changing the ways some Americans spend, potentially causing more anxiety02:14
- UP NEXT
Soaring gas prices, falling markets, rising debt: What can Americans do now to save?01:50
Nearly 100 people airlifted to safety near Yellowstone after historic flooding02:36
Fed approves largest interest rate hike in decades to try and tame soaring inflation03:02
Internet Explorer signs off01:28
Man taking photos on congressman’s Capitol tour took part in January 6 attack, committee says01:07
Fallout and success from Trump’s revenge tour purging Republican primary candidates01:49
U.S. no longer requiring Covid tests for airline passengers01:31
Investigation into government Covid relief distribution and potential mismanagement02:00
President Biden expected to travel to Saudi Arabia amid rising gas prices00:56
Man captures one photo a day for 26 years in poignant project01:50
Russia blows up last bridge of a major city in Ukrainian province01:33
NBC Exclusive: Amber Heard reflects on losing defamation trial to ex-husband Johnny Depp02:29
Biden points to new job successes as Federal Reserve expected to raise rates tomorrow02:18
Record high temperatures in Texas spark concerns over power grid01:42
Sheriff speaks out on Montana flood emergency01:08
Extreme weather across the U.S.01:59
Trump campaign staff testify in January 6th second hearing02:34
Americans adjust spending after brutal day on Wall Street, Fed expected to raise rates01:49
Senators work on new gun deal framework01:47
- Now Playing
Inflation is changing the ways some Americans spend, potentially causing more anxiety02:14
- UP NEXT
Soaring gas prices, falling markets, rising debt: What can Americans do now to save?01:50
Nearly 100 people airlifted to safety near Yellowstone after historic flooding02:36
Fed approves largest interest rate hike in decades to try and tame soaring inflation03:02
Internet Explorer signs off01:28
Man taking photos on congressman’s Capitol tour took part in January 6 attack, committee says01:07
Play All