    Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic

Nightly News

Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic

As we cover America’s worsening gun violence epidemic, NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez takes us inside the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland. One nurse who has worked at the trauma center for 14 years said it's a “rare night” if they go a full shift without some sort of gunshot wound.July 18, 2022

    Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic

