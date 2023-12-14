IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tesla issues massive recall involving autopilot feature

    01:51

  • Sources: Democrats and White House may agree to Republican demands on border policy changes

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    Inside a Gaza tent city housing displaced Palestinians near Egypt border

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Homicide’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher dead at 61

    01:42

  • Biden meets with families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza

    02:38

  • House votes to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry amid GOP investigation into family finances

    03:05

  • Federal government cracking down on car dealer junk fees

    02:04

  • Apple launching new security features to protect personal data on phones from theft

    01:11

  • A rare look at America’s new technology to counter China’s space threat

    03:14

  • Delta passengers stranded for hours at remote Canadian base after emergency landing

    01:34

  • Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

    02:55

  • Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia

    03:06

  • Big pharma companies combating the tampering of life-saving drugs

    03:20

  • Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash

    01:59

  • Special Counsel asks SCOTUS to weigh in on Trump immunity as he surges in Iowa

    02:12

  • Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’

    03:04

  • Deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee kills at least 6, hospitalizes dozens

    02:16

  • Texas mother leaving state to receive abortion that doctors say she urgently needs

    03:21

  • Community comes together to save beloved Christmas lights display after fire

    02:31

  • Authorities issue alert about new retail gift card scam

    02:10

Nightly News

Inside a Gaza tent city housing displaced Palestinians near Egypt border

01:54

A tent city just three miles from southern Gaza’s border with Egypt is now home to thousands of displaced Palestinians. As people seek safety in the camp, there are growing concerns about the health impacts of dirty water. NBC News’ Hala Gorani reports.Dec. 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Tesla issues massive recall involving autopilot feature

    01:51

  • Sources: Democrats and White House may agree to Republican demands on border policy changes

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    Inside a Gaza tent city housing displaced Palestinians near Egypt border

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Homicide’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher dead at 61

    01:42

  • Biden meets with families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza

    02:38

  • House votes to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry amid GOP investigation into family finances

    03:05
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All