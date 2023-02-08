IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Inside Bakhmut as devastated Ukrainian city targeted by Russian attacks

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Four male Black teachers inspire students on more than academics

    01:45

  • Lithium-ion battery fires becoming increasingly common

    02:17

  • Alex Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds highlighted in murder trial

    01:32

  • Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon wreckage being examined by FBI

    01:56

  • Biden expected to deliver optimistic State of the Union to skeptical public

    02:31

  • Urgent rescue mission underway in Turkey and Syria for earthquake survivors

    03:19

  • Daughter honors late father by finishing his bucket list

    01:37

  • Some U.S. schools banning AI technology while others embrace it

    02:44

  • Americans speak out before State of the Union

    02:16

  • U.S. Northern Command analyzing Chinese surveillance balloon debris

    02:08

  • Ohio train derailment prompts controlled release of chemicals on board

    01:31

  • Two white supremacists arrested after plot to wipeout Baltimore’s power grid

    02:00

  • Devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria kills thousands

    01:47

  • The unbreakable bond forged by a life-saving kidney donation

    02:20

  • Off-duty police officer shot during Facebook marketplace transaction

    02:32

  • New surveillance video to be released showing the deadly police shooting of Anthony Lowe Jr.

    02:12

  • Toxic threat looms over eastern Ohio village after train derailment

    01:40

  • Austin airport crisis caught in time

    02:04

  • Chinese Foreign Ministry warned of 'repercussions' after U.S. shot down balloon

    01:26

Nightly News

Inside Bakhmut as devastated Ukrainian city targeted by Russian attacks

02:56

Russian forces are targeting the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine in an attempt to attack the city before American and European tanks arrive. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports from inside the city on the destruction and the power struggle inside the Kremlin.Feb. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Inside Bakhmut as devastated Ukrainian city targeted by Russian attacks

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Four male Black teachers inspire students on more than academics

    01:45

  • Lithium-ion battery fires becoming increasingly common

    02:17

  • Alex Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds highlighted in murder trial

    01:32

  • Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon wreckage being examined by FBI

    01:56

  • Biden expected to deliver optimistic State of the Union to skeptical public

    02:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All