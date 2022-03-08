Inside CDC as U.S. adjusts to ‘new normal’

NBC News’ Kate Snow was given inside access to the CDC’s Emergency Operations Center for a closer look at the state of the pandemic. Kate also speaks with Dr. Rochelle Walensky about whether the U.S. has entered a new phase, the possibility of new variants and more. March 8, 2022
