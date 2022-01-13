IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Yankees announce first woman to manage Minor League Baseball team

    01:30

  • Music icon Ronnie Spector, The Ronettes singer, dies at 78

    01:46

  • New lawsuit filed over live ammunition in deadly ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

    01:32

  • Schools turn to Covid testing to open safely

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    Inside Cleveland ICU overwhelmed by Covid cases

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    What’s behind empty shelves at stores across the U.S.

    01:40

  • U.S. inflation hits nearly 40-year high

    02:17

  • VP Harris on voting rights opposition: Senators should not be ‘absolved’ from responsibility

    01:31

  • North Korea tests new hypersonic ballistic missile

    01:20

  • Squash program helping young people realize their potential

    01:57

  • How to avoid delays in getting your tax refund

    01:39

  • Protecting yourself against Covid variants: How to choose the right mask

    02:06

  • Four people, including infant, survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia

    01:36

  • Fauci, Walensky testify at Senate hearing about pandemic response

    02:42

  • Growing frustration among voting rights activists in Georgia

    01:44

  • Biden endorses change to Senate rules to support voting rights bill

    02:32

  • National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Russia-Ukraine tensions

    02:01

  • Omicron vaccine to be ready in March, Pfizer CEO says

    02:30

  • On the front lines in Ukraine amid tense U.S.-Russia diplomatic talks

    02:00

  • New questions after deadly Bronx apartment fire

    01:49

Nightly News

Inside Cleveland ICU overwhelmed by Covid cases

02:48

NBC News’ Kate Snow takes us inside the Cleveland Clinic, where a staffing shortage and a surge of omicron cases are straining the system. Most patients in the ICU are on ventilators and 90 percent are unvaccinated.Jan. 13, 2022

  • Yankees announce first woman to manage Minor League Baseball team

    01:30

  • Music icon Ronnie Spector, The Ronettes singer, dies at 78

    01:46

  • New lawsuit filed over live ammunition in deadly ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

    01:32

  • Schools turn to Covid testing to open safely

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    Inside Cleveland ICU overwhelmed by Covid cases

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    What’s behind empty shelves at stores across the U.S.

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All