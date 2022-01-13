Inside Cleveland ICU overwhelmed by Covid cases

NBC News’ Kate Snow takes us inside the Cleveland Clinic, where a staffing shortage and a surge of omicron cases are straining the system. Most patients in the ICU are on ventilators and 90 percent are unvaccinated.Jan. 13, 2022
