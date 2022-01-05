Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge

NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez got a rare look inside Northwell Health’s Core Lab, one of the largest Covid-19 testing facilities in the country. The lab is handling 25,000 tests a day and about a third turn out to be Covid positive.Jan. 5, 2022
