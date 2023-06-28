IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Inside daring effort to rescue Ukrainian children

03:39

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy says more than 200,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly deported to Russia and Russia-occupied territory since the start of the conflict, which Russia denies. NBC News’ Molly Hunter speaks to one mother about her daring trip to Russia to rescue her son.June 28, 2023

