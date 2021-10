El Paso, Texas’ El Duranguito neighborhood is one of the few Latino heritage sites across the U.S. that have not been classified as historic districts, which excludes it from conservation and protection. NBC News’ Guad Venegas introduces us to 93-year-old Antonia Morales, who’s fighting against the city’s plan to destroy parts of the neighborhood to build a 15,000-seat arena.Oct. 12, 2021