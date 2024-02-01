IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Inside harrowing journey out of Gaza for wounded children

Nightly News

Inside harrowing journey out of Gaza for wounded children

02:19

They are children of war, finally getting the help they desperately need -- some 50 children from Gaza with fractures, head injuries and some with cancer. We follow their journey out of Gaza, into Egypt and finally the United Arab Emirates. NBC's Hala Gorani reports.Feb. 1, 2024

    Social media execs grilled in Congress over child safety concerns

    04:16

  • U.S. plans 'campaign' of retaliatory strikes after killing of 3 soldiers, officials say

    02:22

  • FBI Director Christopher Wray warns of alarming hacking threat from China

    01:40

  • Jury in Jennifer Crumbley trial shown police video of arrests

    00:57

  • Student achievement scores have gone up but remain below pre-pandemic levels

    01:50

  • Northern California braces for new 'Pineapple Express' storm

    00:51
