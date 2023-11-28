IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Inside hostages’ 49 days of captivity while being held by Hamas

Inside hostages’ 49 days of captivity while being held by Hamas

New details are emerging about the hostages’ time in captivity as they reunited with their families after being released by Hamas. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez speaks with some of their family members about the conditions they lived in for 49 days.Nov. 28, 2023

    Inside hostages’ 49 days of captivity while being held by Hamas

