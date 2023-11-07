IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Iowa governor endorses DeSantis for president, Trump fires back

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Inside Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati less than a year after cardiac arrest during primetime game

    01:46

  • Israeli troops expected to enter Gaza City soon

    03:27

  • Trump testifies in heated New York civil fraud trial

    03:30

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted on 7 federal counts

    02:18

  • Two women, one Jewish and one Muslim, find common ground amid pain of war

    02:58

  • Alarming incidents involving lithium-ion batteries on planes

    01:45

  • Ohio to vote on whether to guarantee abortion access in state constitution next week

    02:49

  • Biden visits Maine to pay respects to victims of Lewiston mass shooting

    01:55

  • Empty seats at Shabbat dinner for Israeli families after Hamas terror attacks

    02:18

  • Tension between US and Israel over calls for humanitarian 'pause'

    03:33

  • Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in criminal fraud trial

    02:06

  • Tensions on college campuses escalating amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:09

  • Fellow GOP Senators criticize Tuberville’s hold on military officer confirmations

    02:14

  • Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testify in former president's New York civil fraud trial

    01:51

  • Video appears to show Israel Defense Forces abusing detained Palestinian men

    03:53

  • Dozens of Palestinian Americans cross Rafah border out of Gaza as fighting continues

    03:23

  • Some members of Jewish community purchasing firearms amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:31

  • Billion dollar verdict could shake up real estate market

    01:47

Nightly News

Inside Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza

02:31

The Israeli army is trying to find and destroy Hamas tunnels which the terror group is using to mount ambushes. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez was given rare access inside Gaza and followed a unit of Israeli combat engineers tasked with destroying the tunnels.Nov. 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Iowa governor endorses DeSantis for president, Trump fires back

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Inside Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati less than a year after cardiac arrest during primetime game

    01:46

  • Israeli troops expected to enter Gaza City soon

    03:27

  • Trump testifies in heated New York civil fraud trial

    03:30

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted on 7 federal counts

    02:18
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All