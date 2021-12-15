Inside look at retail theft sting

NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen takes us to Perrysburg Township, Ohio, where a team of detectives respond daily to organized retail crime and track stolen goods online. The goods often end up on Facebook Marketplace. In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson says in part, “We prohibit the sale of stolen goods on our platform and use a number of tools to prevent this kind of fraud.”Dec. 15, 2021
