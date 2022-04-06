Inside Miami’s effort to become America’s cryptocurrency capital
02:46
Miami is hoping to lure tech from Silicon Valley and finance from New York by embracing cryptocurrency. CNBC’s Kate Rooney takes us to the city for a closer look at how businesses and investors are using crypto and speaks with Mayor Francis Suarez about transforming Miami to embrace what he believes will “define the future of our country and our world.”April 6, 2022
