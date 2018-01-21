Feedback
Inside North Korea as it prepares for the Olympics

 

NBC News’ Lester Holt reports from Pyongyang, North Korea as the government prepares to send a delegation south in preparation for the Winter Games.

U.S. News

Hawaii false alarm: Ensuing chaos is teachable moment, experts say

U.S. news
One year later, protesters reunite for 2018 Women's March
U.S. news
Without CHIP resolution, 1.7 million kids could lose healthcare in weeks

U.S. news
This organization is turning drawing into a social pastime
U.S. news
Second Women’s March draws thousands across the country
U.S. news

World News

ISIS still has up to 10,000 loyalists in Syria and Iraq, warn experts

ISIS UnCovered
U.K. combats solitude with a new Minister of Loneliness
Europe
Brexit Britain: Much-needed foreign doctors consider leaving U.K.

Brexit Referendum
Five dead after gunmen storm Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel

World
Paul Bocuse, globe-trotting master of French cuisine, dies

World
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Lester Holt reports from North Korea ahead of Olympic Games

Nightly News
Flu season intensifies; 30 children have died

Health news
Researchers take step towards a better flu vaccine

Health news

