Inside Pittsburgh children’s hospital overwhelmed by Covid cases
02:38
Share this -
copied
More states are reporting record pediatric Covid-19 cases. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez takes us inside UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where a second acute care Covid unit had to open as a result of an increase in patients.Jan. 15, 2022
Covid testing company under investigation amid growing consumer complaints
02:04
Now Playing
Inside Pittsburgh children’s hospital overwhelmed by Covid cases
02:38
UP NEXT
U.S. warning Russia may be preparing for Ukraine invasion
00:55
Trump set for first rally of 2022
01:59
Millions across U.S. under winter weather alerts
01:22
Bodycam video shows dramatic rescues from Colorado wildfire