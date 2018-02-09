Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Inside South Korea, host of the Winter Olympics

 

More than 50 million people call South Korea home, as well as companies like Samsung and Hyundai. The country last hosted the Olympics in 1988 for the Summer Games in Seoul.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Rob Porter allegations detail common traits of domestic abuse, experts say

Rob Porter allegations describe 'incredibly common' traits of abusers

U.S. news
Pence vows to defend U.S. from North Korea by taking whatever 'action is necessary'

Pence vows to defend U.S. from N. Korea with whatever 'action is necessary'

EXCLUSIVE
Jill Messick's family blames Weinstein scandal for her suicide

Movie exec who killed herself is 'collateral damage' of Weinstein case, family says

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
Pence: U.S. ‘fully prepared’ to defend against North Korea
Video

Pence: U.S. ‘fully prepared’ to defend against North Korea

North Korea
Larry Nassar scandal looms over Olympic Committee at Winter Games

U.S. Olympic Committee says 'system' failed Larry Nassar victims

U.S. news

World News

Russian airstrike shatters a hospital, and a Syrian family's future

A Russian bomb destroyed a hospital — and shattered a family's future

Syria's Children
Netanyahu calls police chief 'delusional' amid indictment rumors

Netanyahu brands police chief 'delusional' amid indictment rumors

Mideast
U.S. targets Chinese Uighur militants as well as Taliban fighters in Afghanistan

U.S. B-52 drops record number of bombs on Taliban camps

World
Inside South Korea, host of the Winter Olympics
Video

Inside South Korea, host of the Winter Olympics

News
Scotland tackles alcohol crisis with minimum price law

Scotland tackles alcohol crisis with minimum price law

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Russians penetrated U.S. voter systems, top U.S. official says

Russians penetrated U.S. voter systems, top U.S. official says

Elections
Walgreens adopts transgender-inclusive bathroom policy

Walgreens adopts transgender-inclusive bathroom policy

OUT Politics and Policy

advertisement