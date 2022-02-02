Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble

Team USA bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, a medal favorite, tested positive for Covid. She will have to test negative twice before she’s allowed to compete. To try and keep Covid under control, China closed off the Games and created a “closed loop” or bubble. For Stephanie Gosk, who is inside the bubble, that means seeing Beijing-based Janis Mackey Frayer from 30 feet away, with fences between them.Feb. 2, 2022