A year after the January 6 attack, FBI agents and analysts are still combing through tens of thousands of photos and videos to identify participants. Steven D’Antuono, the FBI’s assistant director in charge of its Washington field office, tells NBC News’ Pete Williams a priority is now identifying the rioters who attacked police officers.Jan. 6, 2022
Inside the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement amid concerns over midterm elections
Inside the FBI’s January 6 investigation
