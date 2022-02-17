Inside the first Black-owned autonomous grocery store
01:44
After grabbing groceries at Nourish + Bloom Market in Fayetteville, Georgia, customers can walk right out the door thanks to a high-tech system of robots, ceiling cameras and automatic payments. Business owners Jilea and Jamie Hemmings say they’re on a mission to expand access to fresh fruits and vegetables for people living in food deserts.Feb. 17, 2022
