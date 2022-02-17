IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. and NATO officials say they can’t confirm Russian troop pullback

    01:40

  • New York’s bail reform law under scrutiny after fatal stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee

    01:31

  • Sandy Hook families reach $73m settlement with gunmaker Remington

    02:00

  • Biden warns Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘remains distinctly possible’

    02:36

  • Missing 6-year-old girl found under stairs after being held captive for 2 years

    01:18

  • Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

    01:34

  • New investigation at NJ nursing home that stacked 17 bodies in tiny morgue

    01:42

  • Gold medalist Chris Lillis is carrying on his brothers’ dreams at the Winter Olympics

    02:23

  • Family of Halyna Hutchins sues Alec Baldwin, others over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    01:29

  • Skating sensation Alysa Liu is ready to reach new heights at the Olympics

    02:25

  • Inside effort to restore resort town that was once paradise for Black Americans

    02:15

  • Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missions

    01:56

  • Federal hate crimes trial begins in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

    01:26

  • Private plane crashes into ocean off North Carolina with 8 on board

    01:20

  • U.S. moving Ukraine embassy staff as concerns of Russian attack grow

    02:41

  • ‘Crypto couple,’ charged with laundering billions in bitcoin, appears in court

    01:38

  • Trudeau invokes emergency powers amid trucker protests over Covid restrictions

    01:38

  • Biden urges Americans to 'be careful' amid the pandemic as fans gather for Super Bowl

    03:17

  • Speedskater Erin Jackson races towards history at Beijing Olympics

    02:18

  • Biden meets with Putin in high-stakes phone call

    02:17

Nightly News

Inside the first Black-owned autonomous grocery store

01:44

After grabbing groceries at Nourish + Bloom Market in Fayetteville, Georgia, customers can walk right out the door thanks to a high-tech system of robots, ceiling cameras and automatic payments. Business owners Jilea and Jamie Hemmings say they’re on a mission to expand access to fresh fruits and vegetables for people living in food deserts.Feb. 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    U.S. and NATO officials say they can’t confirm Russian troop pullback

    01:40

  • New York’s bail reform law under scrutiny after fatal stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee

    01:31

  • Sandy Hook families reach $73m settlement with gunmaker Remington

    02:00

  • Biden warns Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘remains distinctly possible’

    02:36

  • Missing 6-year-old girl found under stairs after being held captive for 2 years

    01:18

  • Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

    01:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All