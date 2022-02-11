Inside the massive Super Bowl security preparations
01:45
With 70,000 fans set to flood SoFi Stadium, there’s an elaborate security operation going on in the air, on the ground and at sea. There are no known threats at the moment, but more than 10 federal agencies, some 13 local law enforcement teams and thousands of officers will be at the ready.Feb. 11, 2022
