IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with President Biden

    08:46

  • Sources: White House records show gaps in Trump’s phone calls on Jan. 6

    02:03

  • Biden on Supreme Court nominee: he's done a 'deep dive' on 'about four people'

    01:14

  • New York joins growing number of states lifting mask mandates

    02:28

  • Goodell says NFL will address allegations of racist hiring practices

    01:41

  • McCarthy responds to RNC’s Jan. 6 ‘legitimate political discourse’ characterization

    01:33

  • Army investigation faults Biden admin. for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

    02:00

  • Congress facing growing pressure over lawmakers trading stocks

    01:28

  • Teams USA’s Chloe Kim faced highs and lows on the path to Beijing

    02:26

  • Team USA athlete welcomes baby girl while competing in Beijing Olympics

    01:25

  • The reward is worth the risk for snowboarder Shaun White’s fifth Olympics

    02:49

  • Inside Oklahoma’s booming marijuana industry

    02:14

  • Peloton announces major cuts and new leadership

    01:31

  • Former Pope Benedict asks for forgiveness over allegations of inaction in abuse cases

    01:30

  • Macron optimistic on Russia-Ukraine crisis after meeting with Putin

    01:42

  • Reports of J&J slowing Covid vaccine production spur concerns over variants

    01:35

  • U.S. speedskater Casey Dawson races to Beijing after clearing Covid-19 protocols

    01:34

  • State of emergency in Ottawa as truckers protest Covid vaccine mandate

    01:59

  • Leaders push for diplomacy as Russia continues Ukraine troop buildup

    01:33

  • Car shopping made complicated by chip shortage: should you buy or lease?

    01:39

Nightly News

Inside the massive Super Bowl security preparations

01:45

With 70,000 fans set to flood SoFi Stadium, there’s an elaborate security operation going on in the air, on the ground and at sea. There are no known threats at the moment, but more than 10 federal agencies, some 13 local law enforcement teams and thousands of officers will be at the ready.Feb. 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with President Biden

    08:46

  • Sources: White House records show gaps in Trump’s phone calls on Jan. 6

    02:03

  • Biden on Supreme Court nominee: he's done a 'deep dive' on 'about four people'

    01:14

  • New York joins growing number of states lifting mask mandates

    02:28

  • Goodell says NFL will address allegations of racist hiring practices

    01:41

  • McCarthy responds to RNC’s Jan. 6 ‘legitimate political discourse’ characterization

    01:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All