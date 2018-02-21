Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Inside the safest school in America

 

At Southwestern High School in Indiana, the classroom doors are bullet-resistant, cameras are everywhere, and the Sheriff’s department -- only 10 miles away -- can track an intruder in real-time

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

#MeToo in medicine: Women, harassed in hospitals and operating rooms, await reckoning

Harassed, hit on, fed up: Women in medicine want their #MeToo

SPECIAL REPORT
How the Parkland survivors became advocates for gun reform

How the Parkland survivors became advocates for gun reform

U.S. news
Russia probe: Lawyer Alex van der Zwaan, oligarch's son-in-law, pleads guilty

Lawyer who is oligarch's son-in-law pleads guilty in Russia probe

Politics News
Suspect held in killings of homeless men in Las Vegas

Suspect held in killings of homeless men in Las Vegas

U.S. news
Parkland students travel to Florida capital to push gun law reform

Parkland students travel to Florida capital to push gun reform

U.S. news

World News

Bombing intensifies in Eastern Ghouta, Syria; 190 killed since Sunday

A mother prays for her boys as bombs rain on Syrian rebel enclave

Mideast
North Korea backed out of secret meeting with Pence, U.S. says

North Korea backed out of secret meeting with Pence, U.S. says

White House
Russian oligarch bankrolls lawsuit against Olympic doping whistleblower

Russian oligarch bankrolls lawsuit against Olympic doping whistleblower

Winter Olympics 2018 — Pyeongchang
Queen Elizabeth II attends London Fashion Week in royal first
Photo

Britain's queen attends London Fashion Week in royal first

World
Measles cases more than triple in Europe

Measles cases more than triple in Europe

Health news
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

advertisement