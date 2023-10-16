IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Brussels shooting that left 2 dead being investigated as terror attack

  • Americans in Israel making difficult decision to leave as war rages on

    Inside the small Israel town that became a war zone when Hamas attacked

    6-year-old Muslim boy stabbed to death in Illinois hate crime, police say

  • Hamas says non-Israeli hostages may be released if ‘necessary conditions are available’

  • Hamas releases first video of hostage held inside Gaza

  • Israeli-American reservists called to join fight against Hamas

  • Reports of antisemitic incidents in U.S. spike after attack on Israel, Anti-Defamation League says

  • Hospitals in Israel and Gaza grapple with impact of war

  • Rockets, mines among deadly arsenal recovered after Hamas attack on Israel

  • Vulnerable in northern Gaza unable to evacuate ahead of planned invasion of Israeli troops

  • Israeli military amasses troops along border ahead of planned coordinated attack

  • Protests erupt from coast to coast a week after Hamas attack on Israel

  • First Sabbath since attacks on Israel spent as day of remembrance and reflection for many

  • ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse seen across parts of U.S.

  • Reservists leave U.S. to answer call to fight in Israel

  • Israeli troops amassing on border from north to south

  • U.S. leaders face new challenges amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Israel’s military vows to kill Hamas leader it says was behind attack

  • State Department works to evacuate hundreds of Americans in Gaza

Inside the small Israel town that became a war zone when Hamas attacked

Near the Gaza border in southern Israel, one small town had to defend itself against Hamas for hours before the military came. NBC News’ Tom Llamas visited Ofakim to survey the damage and speak with residents about what they endured.Oct. 16, 2023

