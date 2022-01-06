Inside the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement amid concerns over midterm elections
03:17
Share this -
copied
After the attack on the Capitol, there was a sense that the violent shock would put an end to the so-called “Stop the Steal” movement. Instead the opposite has happened, with the conspiracy theory growing stronger inside the Republican party. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson reports on its potential influence on the 2022 midterms.Jan. 6, 2022
Motorists stranded on icy I-95 help feed others trapped in their cars
01:20
Stopping by CES as a hologram to witness the future of tech
01:18
Now Playing
Inside the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement amid concerns over midterm elections
03:17
UP NEXT
Inside the FBI’s January 6 investigation
02:58
At least 13 killed in Philadelphia row home fire
01:04
Schools see jump in disruptions in first week after the holidays