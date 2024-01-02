IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What new laws are in effect in 2024

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Inside the U.S. Coast Guard patrols off Peru in mission to stop overfishing

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    December marked all-time high in border crossings

    02:04

  • 10-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting of 10-year-old boy

    01:53

  • Israel pulling troops out of Gaza to pace itself for long-haul conflict

    01:31

  • Japan rocked by powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake

    02:46

  • Israeli and Palestinian tour guides working to open dialogue in the U.S.

    02:43

  • U.S. Navy helicopters sink Houthi boats that fired on them in Red Sea

    01:57

  • Netanyahu vows Israel-Hamas war will continue for ‘many more months’

    02:21

  • New Year’s Wishes: Messages of hope written on Times Square confetti set to fall at midnight

    02:00

  • Minimum wage set to increase in new year in many states

    02:02

  • Dazzling displays and celebrations roll out around the world to ring in new year

    02:37

  • Security measures ramping up in Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve

    01:56

  • Federal regulators issue warning as med spas surge across U.S.

    03:13

  • Students from Maui prepare for performance at 2024 Rose Parade

    02:11

  • Crime in almost every category went down across U.S. in 2023, FBI reports

    02:00

  • Violence in West Bank has sharply increased, U.N. reports

    02:00

  • Missile attack by Ukraine kills more than a dozen in Russia, Russian officials report

    01:29

  • Bodycam footage released after Los Angeles deputy fatally shot woman who called 911

    01:49

  • Millions under high surf warnings in California after dangerous ocean waves

    01:56

Nightly News

Inside the U.S. Coast Guard patrols off Peru in mission to stop overfishing

03:01

The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring Chinese fishing fleets off South America as part of a multinational law enforcing effort aimed at curbing overfishing. NBC News’ Keir Simmons takes a flight with the Peruvian Navy, 200 miles off the coast, to follow a group of Chinese vessels pursuing giant squid.Jan. 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • What new laws are in effect in 2024

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Inside the U.S. Coast Guard patrols off Peru in mission to stop overfishing

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    December marked all-time high in border crossings

    02:04

  • 10-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting of 10-year-old boy

    01:53

  • Israel pulling troops out of Gaza to pace itself for long-haul conflict

    01:31

  • Japan rocked by powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake

    02:46
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All