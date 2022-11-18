Inside U.S. mission to try and stop drug and human trafficking headed to the southern border

Tom Brady, other celebrities named in crypto lawsuit claiming ‘fraudulent scheme’01:48
Snowstorm blasts parts of Midwest, Northeast03:32
- Now Playing
Inside U.S. mission to try and stop drug and human trafficking headed to the southern border02:22
- UP NEXT
Stolen check scams on the rise amid ‘washing’ scheme01:57
Historically Black church reopens 3 years after arson attack01:30
Search for remains of Native American students underway a century later03:48
Young people at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices01:34
NASA successfully launches rocket in Artemis I mission to moon01:45
Families of University of Idaho victims frustrated as questions remain unanswered01:30
Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon01:32
Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says02:17
GOP projected to win House03:29
Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster01:49
University of Virginia football coach speaks out after shooting02:21
Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border02:35
4 University of Idaho students murdered in home01:28
Father-daughter duo take flight as co-pilots01:41
RSV surge filling pediatric hospital beds across the country01:48
GOP eyes House majority, Trump expected to announce 2024 bid03:02
Warplane collision at Dallas airshow leaves six dead01:29
Tom Brady, other celebrities named in crypto lawsuit claiming ‘fraudulent scheme’01:48
Snowstorm blasts parts of Midwest, Northeast03:32
- Now Playing
Inside U.S. mission to try and stop drug and human trafficking headed to the southern border02:22
- UP NEXT
Stolen check scams on the rise amid ‘washing’ scheme01:57
Historically Black church reopens 3 years after arson attack01:30
Search for remains of Native American students underway a century later03:48
Play All