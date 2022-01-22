A week ago, Ukraine’s government was hit by a massive cyberattack it blamed on Russia. NBC News’ Richard Engel takes us inside the Ukrainian cyber defense center, where officials say the amount of attacks is rising quickly.Jan. 22, 2022
Inside Ukraine’s cyber defense
