    Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge

Nightly News

Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge

03:30

An unprecedented 500,000 children have fled Ukraine in just the last week, according to UNICEF, but some have not been able to leave. NBC News’ Tom Llamas takes us to a specialized school in Lviv, where 80 orphans have found refuge.March 5, 2022

    Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge

