IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.K. blasted with record-shattering heat wave

    01:39

  • Nonprofit helping deaf Ukrainian refugees during Russia’s invasion

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Inside United's pilot training program as shortage shakes travel industry

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Netflix loses nearly a million subscribers last quarter

    01:34

  • Uvalde school board blasted by parents, students in meeting last night

    01:50

  • Former Trump aide Steve Bannon on trial for contempt of Congress

    02:00

  • U.S. intelligence reveals Russia planning to annex captured Ukraine territory

    01:21

  • Estimated record-breaking heat wave sweeping the U.S.

    02:16

  • 22-year-old hailed a hero after killing a gunman in Indiana mall

    01:39

  • Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic

    02:13

  • New bodycam footage from Uvalde school shooting highlights police failures

    03:04

  • Cost of cars skyrocketing

    01:27

  • Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions

    03:17

  • Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress for ignoring Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    01:29

  • Action on climate change stalled after Sen. Manchin blocks legislation

    01:40

  • President Biden comes home from the Middle East to lower approval ratings

    01:32

  • New report on Uvalde mass shooting critiques “egregiously poor decision making”

    02:59

  • One Night in America: the gun violence epidemic plaguing the U.S.

    13:03

  • First responder receives life-saving gift from unlikely donor

    02:28

  • Summer of Lost Luggage

    02:06

Nightly News

Inside United's pilot training program as shortage shakes travel industry

02:16

The U.S. is facing a national pilot shortage which has contributed to this summer’s travel chaos. The government is estimating that the U.S. will need 14,000 pilots a year for the next decade. NBC News’ Tom Costello got an exclusive look at a United Airlines training program. The program is pushing through a record 40 to 70 new hires every week.July 19, 2022

  • U.K. blasted with record-shattering heat wave

    01:39

  • Nonprofit helping deaf Ukrainian refugees during Russia’s invasion

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Inside United's pilot training program as shortage shakes travel industry

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Netflix loses nearly a million subscribers last quarter

    01:34

  • Uvalde school board blasted by parents, students in meeting last night

    01:50

  • Former Trump aide Steve Bannon on trial for contempt of Congress

    02:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All