Inside Zhytomyr, Ukraine as Russian attacks devastate the community
01:38
Residents of Zhytomyr, Ukraine tell NBC News' Matt Bradley of the destruction of their city, as Russian attacks destroyed a school, a neighborhood and other civilian targets. The community says Russia is trying to sap their will to fight.March 15, 2022
