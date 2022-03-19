IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Interest in electric vehicles grows as gas prices rise

02:21

The number of people browsing for green vehicles has increased in recent weeks as gas prices climbed, according to Edmunds. Availability of electric vehicles is scarce; of all the vehicles for sale at one Illinois dealership, only one is fully electric.March 19, 2022

