Interest in electric vehicles grows as gas prices rise

The number of people browsing for green vehicles has increased in recent weeks as gas prices climbed, according to Edmunds. Availability of electric vehicles is scarce; of all the vehicles for sale at one Illinois dealership, only one is fully electric.
