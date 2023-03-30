IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Internet rallies around author after post of sparsely attended book signing

Nightly News

Internet rallies around author after post of sparsely attended book signing

01:29

Author Suzanne Young posted a picture of her book signing which was sparsely attended. She posted a picture of it, calling it a low point in her career, when other authors started sharing their stories and commiserating with her. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more on the lasting lesson.March 30, 2023

    Internet rallies around author after post of sparsely attended book signing

Best of NBC News

