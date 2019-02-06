Nightly News

Investigation into fatal Navy collisions reveals failures in repairs and training

01:52

An investigation with our reporting partners at ProPublica into the 2017 collisions of U.S.S. Fitzgerald and U.S.S. McCain suggest that the Navy had ignored warnings, and postponed critical training and repairs before those deadly accidents.Feb. 6, 2019

  • Miraculous rescue: Loyal dogs help save stroke victim

    00:56

  • Waze App under fire from law enforcement for giving away police locations

    01:01

  • Susan Lucci warns women about heart health

    01:41

  • InstaCart walking back tip policy, will provide back pay for tips drivers never got

    01:19

  • New York City launches crackdown on CBD in food and drinks

    01:24

  • Investigation into fatal Navy collisions reveals failures in repairs and training

    01:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All