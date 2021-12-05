Investigation into Michigan high school shooter continues
02:00
Share this -
copied
James and Jennifer Crumbley are now behind bars after being captured and charged Saturday with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. The school is releasing new details on what happened in the hours leading up to the shooting that killed four students.Dec. 5, 2021
New York City Ballet’s “Nutcracker” is back
02:48
Growth of electric vehicles endangering rain forests
03:11
More fallout from Chris Cuomo CNN termination
01:51
Investigation into Michigan high school shooter continues
02:00
U.S. travel restrictions to go into effect as Omicron variant spreads