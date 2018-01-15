Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Investigation under way in murder-for-hire-plot gone wrong

 

Three people are now behind bars, and a wife and mother is dead after a murder-for-hire went wrong near Orlando. Authorities say it involved a love triangle and a case of mistaken identity.

advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Investigation under way in murder-for-hire-plot gone wrong
Video

Investigation under way in murder-for-hire-plot gone wrong

Crime & Courts
Florida casino shuttle boat bursts into flames; 1 reportedly dead

50 people dive into water after casino shuttle catches fire; 1 reportedly dead

U.S. news
President Trump defends himself once again against racism claims

'I'm not a racist,' Trump says

Donald Trump
Donald Trump: ‘I’m not a racist’
Video

Donald Trump: ‘I’m not a racist’

U.S. news
Dennis Rodman blows over legal limit after traffic violation, police say

Rodman blows over legal limit after traffic violation, police say

U.S. news

World News

Plane dangles off cliff after skidding off runway in Turkey
Video

Plane dangles off cliff after skidding off runway in Turkey

Travel
Skateboarding teaches young refugees how to fall — and get back up

Skateboarding teaches young refugees how to fall — and get back up

World
School stabbing injures teacher, 20 students in Perm, Russia

21 wounded while trying to stop knife fight at school in Russia

World
In Norway, Trump's comments on immigration rejected as backhanded praise

Norwegians to Trump: We don't want to move to the U.S.

World
France grapples with whether to ban cellphones in schools

France debates ban on cellphones in schools

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Kenyan school is producing next generation of engineers

Kenyan school gives unemployed youth a chance at success

NBCBLK
Flu is 'everywhere' as season hits peak, CDC says

'Flu is everywhere', CDC says

Health Care

advertisement