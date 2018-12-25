Nightly News

Investigators examining how Soyuz capsule lost cabin pressure

01:03

Cosmonauts discovered the hole -- about half the size of the head of a matchstick -- was drilled from inside the capsule. Investigators are now looking into whether the hole was drilled while in orbit, or if someone accessed the capsule while on the ground.Dec. 25, 2018

  • NBC Nightly News year end credits

    03:31

  • Neighborhood comes together after gay couple’s pride flag removed from backyard

    01:06

  • White House Veterans Affairs Hotline marks one year since opening

    01:33

  • Christmas traditions bring millions together across the globe

    01:13

  • Investigators examining how Soyuz capsule lost cabin pressure

    01:03

  • California Gov. Brown orders new DNA testing in murder case involving Kevin Cooper

    01:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All