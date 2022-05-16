Investigators say Geneva Presbyterian Church shooting was hate-filled attack

Investigators say the mass shooting of a Taiwanese congregation in Laguna Woods was a hate-filled attack. Deputies say the gunman had chained the exits shut and sealed locks with super glue before unleashing a spree of gunfire. Investigators found notes showing the suspect’s hatred of Taiwanese people in the car he drove 275 miles to get to the church. Dr. Cheng, a church member, risked his life rushing the gunman so the other parishioners could wrestle away the gunman’s weapons.May 16, 2022