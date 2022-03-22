IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Investigators search for black boxes from deadly Boeing crash in China

01:39

Chinese authorities say the Boeing 737-800 was level at 29,000 feet when it suddenly went into a fast and fatal nose dive. Veteran investigators say the plane’s black boxes could answer critical questions. March 22, 2022

