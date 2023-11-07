IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Iowa governor endorses DeSantis for president, Trump fires back

Iowa governor endorses DeSantis for president, Trump fires back

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican primary. It’s a big win for the DeSantis campaign, with former President Trump holding a dominant 27 point lead among likely Iowa caucus-goers. NBC News’ Dasha Burns spoke with DeSantis and Reynolds about the endorsement.Nov. 7, 2023

    Iowa governor endorses DeSantis for president, Trump fires back

