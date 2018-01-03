Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Iran blames U.S. for deadly protests

 

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused the "enemies of Iran" of meddling in the country's affairs, but Nikki Haley wrote that off as “complete nonsense.”

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

‘Arlington Ladies’ attend every funeral at the national cemetery
Video

‘Arlington Ladies’ attend every funeral at the national cemetery

News
Thomas Monson, president of Mormon church, dies at 90

President of Mormon church and 'folksy preacher' Monson dead at 90

BREAKING
Suspect in Kansas 'swatting' death served time for false bomb reports

Suspect in 'swatting' death served time for false bomb reports

U.S. news
Family of 'swatting' victim wants Kansas officer who fired fatal shot charged

Family of 'swatting' victim wants Kansas officer charged

U.S. news
Trump admin urges railroads to quickly install anti-crash safety system

U.S. urges railroads to quickly install anti-crash safety system

U.S. news

World News

Iran blames U.S. for deadly protests
Video

Iran blames U.S. for deadly protests

Mideast
North Korea, South Korea could meet for talks ahead of Olympics

Kim Jong Un's Olympic olive branch could see first talks in years

North Korea
Joshua Boyle, former Taliban hostage, charged with sexual assault, confinement: reports

Former Taliban hostage charged with sex assault, confinement

World
Following Trump tweet, U.S. to withhold $255 million in aid from Pakistan

Following Trump tweet, U.S. to withhold $255M in aid from Pakistan

World
Trump warns Iranian leaders the 'U.S. is watching' as protests roil country

Trump warns Iranian leaders the 'U.S. is watching' as protests roil country

Donald Trump
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

advertisement