Iran's foreign minister responds after Israel attacks on Iran

New protests at Columbia University after arrest of more than 10001:38
Jurors and alternates seated in Trump trial as man sets himself on fire outside courthouse02:53
- Now Playing
Iran's foreign minister responds after Israel attacks on Iran03:23
- UP NEXT
FAA announces new rest rules for air traffic controllers01:41
25 years later, a survivor reflects on Columbine school shooting02:21
Unlikely alliance clears way for House vote on Israel and Ukraine aid01:25
Iranian FM downplays drones used in Israel strikes as ‘toys that our children play with’00:34
Close call for two planes at Reagan National Airport01:29
Worsening allergies tied to climate change and severe weather02:02
Maryland teenager arrested, charged with threatening mass violence01:32
Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University02:08
12-member jury selected in Trump's hush money trial03:26
911 outages impact millions01:59
15 Kennedy family members endorse Biden for president01:32
NBA player banned for life for gambling01:33
With 100 days go to, Paris gears up for Summer Olympics01:29
L.A. police chief says officer shortage makes it harder to respond to some calls03:29
Massive settlement reported near between Justice Department and Nassar abuse victims01:29
Senate dismisses impeachment charges against Mayorkas02:08
Biden calls for much higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports01:40
New protests at Columbia University after arrest of more than 10001:38
Jurors and alternates seated in Trump trial as man sets himself on fire outside courthouse02:53
- Now Playing
Iran's foreign minister responds after Israel attacks on Iran03:23
- UP NEXT
FAA announces new rest rules for air traffic controllers01:41
25 years later, a survivor reflects on Columbine school shooting02:21
Unlikely alliance clears way for House vote on Israel and Ukraine aid01:25
Play All