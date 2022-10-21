IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ drop stirs admiration for music and marketing magic

    01:48

  • Companies offering menopause benefits to retain talent

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    Iranian American women speak out about protests

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Mississippi River’s low water levels stalls boat traffic, stokes economic fears

    02:21

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump for documents and testimony

    02:34

  • Dr. Ashish Jha on triple threat of winter illnesses in the U.S.

    01:49

  • Hospitals scrambling with spike in child respiratory illnesses

    02:23

  • New warning over kids’ respiratory illness as cases climb

    02:19

  • Kevin Spacey found not liable in civil sexual abuse case

    01:39

  • Is U.S. nuclear power infrastructure vulnerable to climate change and hurricanes?

    04:43

  • Plagued by mosquito bites? New research suggests why, with public health implications

    01:42

  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 44 days

    01:59

  • Dipping home sales latest sign of inflation’s economic impact

    01:33

  • San Francisco nonprofit helping chefs in need to build their own businesses

    01:53

  • Actress Anna May Wong will be first Asian American on U.S. currency

    01:46

  • Big changes to 2023 tax brackets due to inflation: what you need to know

    02:12

  • What Pennsylvania voters really care about, beyond its heated Senate race

    03:15

  • Missouri school with radioactive contamination closing

    02:12

  • Putin imposes martial law in illegally annexed territory

    01:28

  • Biden releases 15 million barrels of oil from national stockpile

    02:56

Nightly News

Iranian American women speak out about protests

02:31

NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell speaks to three Iranian American women whose hearts are in Iran, but are experiencing the ongoing protests from afar. It’s “heart-wrenching” to watch, they say, but also feel hope toward what might come of the demonstrations.Oct. 21, 2022

  • Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ drop stirs admiration for music and marketing magic

    01:48

  • Companies offering menopause benefits to retain talent

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    Iranian American women speak out about protests

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Mississippi River’s low water levels stalls boat traffic, stokes economic fears

    02:21

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump for documents and testimony

    02:34

  • Dr. Ashish Jha on triple threat of winter illnesses in the U.S.

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All