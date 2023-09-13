IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bodycam appears to show Seattle police officer making light of woman struck and killed by car

    01:55

  • United Auto Workers getting ready to strike against the big three automakers

    02:13

  • NASA astronaut breaks record for longest spaceflight by an American

    01:41

  • Cruise ship stuck in Greenland with over 200 passengers and crew onboard

    01:35

  • White House responds to House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry

    01:48

  • Massive flooding in Eastern Libya claims over 8,000 lives

    01:33
    Iranian President addresses relationship with Russia

    01:43
    Putin and Kim Jong Un meet in Russia

    01:45

  • Growing outrage over talk shows returning amid writer strike

    01:45

  • Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante back in custody after 14 day manhunt

    02:22

  • Lester Holt reflects on the tense history between the U.S. and Iran

    01:14

  • Iranian President Raisi speaks about prisoner exchange and protest crackdown: Exclusive

    08:11

  • Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante is now armed, according to authorities

    01:51

  • White House and Republicans react to Lester Holt’s exclusive interview with Iranian President

    00:40

  • McCarthy announces House will open impeachment inquiry into Biden

    02:06

  • Coco Gauff makes history with U.S. Open victory

    01:48

  • FDA reevaluating whether over-the-counter decongestant really works

    02:14

  • American explorer rescued after being trapped underground in Turkey cave

    01:40

  • Remembering the lives lost on 9/11 on the 22nd anniversary

    02:10

  • FDA approves new Covid-19 booster shot as cases are on the rise

    02:09

Nightly News

Iranian President addresses relationship with Russia

01:43

Lester Holt speaks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in an exclusive interview about Iranian drones and the country’s military relationship with Russia. Sept. 13, 2023

